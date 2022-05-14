World + 4 more
Child Marriage and Environmental Crises: An Evidence Brief
Attachments
Child marriage is a violation of a girl’s human rights and can present challenges for her health and well-being across the life course. Climate change increases vulnerability and, as a result, can erode the ability of families and communities to ensure and uphold sexual and reproductive health and rights. Building resilience to climate change means tackling the complex issues of rights, health and justice, including child marriage.