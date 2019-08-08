Child marriage threatens the lives, well-being and futures of girls around the world

The challenge

Child marriage refers to any formal marriage or informal union between a child under the age of 18 and an adult or another child. While the prevalence of child marriage has decreased worldwide – from one in four girls married a decade ago to approximately one in five today – the practice remains widespread. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals call for global action to end this human rights violation by 2030.

If efforts are not accelerated, more than 150 million girls will marry before their eighteenth birthday by 2030.

Child marriage is often the result of entrenched gender inequality, making girls disproportionately affected by the practice. Globally, the prevalence of child marriage among boys is just one fifth that among girls.

Child marriage robs girls of their childhood and threatens their lives and health. Girls who marry before 18 are more likely to experience domestic violence and less likely to remain in school. They have worse economic and health outcomes than their unmarried peers, which are eventually passed down to their own children, further straining a country’s capacity to provide quality health and education services.

Child brides often become pregnant during adolescence, when the risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth increases – for themselves and their infants. The practice can also isolate girls from family and friends and exclude them from participating in their communities, taking a heavy toll on their physical and psychological well-being.

Because child marriage impacts a girl’s health, future and family, it imposes substantial economic costs at the national level, too, with major implications for development and prosperity.

The solution

Addressing child marriage requires recognition of the factors that enable it. While the roots of the practice vary across countries and cultures, poverty, lack of educational opportunities and limited access to health care perpetuate it. Some families marry their daughters off early to reduce their economic burden or earn income. Others may do so because they believe it will secure their daughters’ futures or protect them.

“If a girl of my age gets married, it’s not good. I have a different perspective from many. Going to school doesn’t spoil a girl – quite the contrary.”

Aydoudate Abdoulaye, 15, from Menaka, Mali

Norms and stereotypes around gender roles and marriage age, as well as the socio-economic risk of pregnancy outside of marriage, also uphold the practice.

Because UNICEF works with a range of stakeholders – from grassroots community organizations to high-level decision makers – across a scope of human-rights issues, it is uniquely positioned to identify and address the systemic factors posing a challenge to reproductive health and gender equality.

In 2016, UNICEF, together with UNFPA, launched the Global Programme to Accelerate Action to End Child Marriage. Empowering young girls at risk of marriage or already in union, the programme reached more than 1.1 million adolescent girls in 2017 with life-skills training and school attendance support. Over 4 million people, including key community influencers, engaged in dialogue to support adolescent girls or other efforts to end child marriage.