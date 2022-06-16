Child labour and responsible business conduct: a guidance note for action

Executive summary

The COVID-19 pandemic has had unprecedented impact on children, families and communities worldwide. Millions of families continue to suffer from the effects of falling living standards, job insecurity, income losses, school closures and increased care burdens. Women and girls have been disproportionally affected, exacerbating pre-existing inequalities and reversing previous gains. Workers and their families throughout global supply chains, particularly in informal settings, have been especially hard-hit due to the widespread absence of adequate social protection coverage.

Child labour risks have increased markedly due to the pandemic. While many businesses have responded with mitigation measures to ensure business continuity and protect workers, the crisis has thrown into sharp relief shortcomings in prevailing business responses to child labour. Additionally, the crisis has demonstrated that addressing child labour through holistic child rights-based approaches remains a significant blind spot for many businesses. This is reflected particularly by a failure to view child labour within its socio-economic contexts – that is, the root causes that lead to a family having to rely on a child’s income. In addition, businesses rarely reflect on how their own practices, including their procurement decisions impact decent work opportunities at supplier level, interact with or reinforce vulnerabilities, and ultimately contribute to child labour. In short, evidence shows that businesses rarely address child labour holistically through the different pathways in which they may cause, or contribute to, child rights deprivations.

This report emphasises the importance of businesses taking a holistic approach to addressing child labour. It recognises that where children are not directly employed by a business, child labour may still contribute to the production of goods and services along domestic or global supply chains. Moreover, even where child labour occurs purely in the context of local subsistence farming or production, the report demonstrates that businesses may still contribute to child labour if they fail to ensure, for example, decent work and living wages in their supply chains without which families are more vulnerable and at higher risk of relying on child labour.

This report improves on existing literature by placing particular emphasis on holistic, child rights-based approaches to tackling child labour, with responsible business conduct at their core. It is written for businesses, policy makers and other business stakeholders, outlining how the private sector can respond to child labour in more effective and sustainable ways. It highlights some of the key root causes of child labour, how businesses may exacerbate them, as well as the role of business in addressing them through responsible business practices. The report also includes deep dives into three sectors, analysing business policies and practices in specific contexts in greater detail. Based on this analysis, it offers guidance on how child labour strategies should be grounded in child rights-based approaches, focusing on prevention and integration across core business practices and strategies. Lastly, the report explores emerging mandatory human rights due diligence legislations, and the criteria these laws should include to be effective in protecting children from adverse business impact, including child labour.