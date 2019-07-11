Child-Friendly Feedback Mechanisms: Guide and Toolkit

At Plan International, child-friendly feedback mechanisms are key to our accountability towards children, young people and their communities.

These mechanisms provide them with critical information and opportunities to provide feedback on our humanitarian programming.

Feedback mechanisms also play a critical role in safeguarding and the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse.

Our child-friendly feedback mechanisms are adapted to suit children of all ages, genders and those with disabilities.

Children’s safety is also paramount during these processes and we promote their leadership in designing and implementing feedback mechanisms.

The guide and 20 accompanying tools support practitioners to design, implement and monitor feedback mechanisms. The training manual includes session plans, handouts and exercises for face to face training sessions.