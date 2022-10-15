Child Food Poverty: A Nutrition Crisis in Early Childhood

FOREWORDS

A few spoonfuls of porridge.

A small cup of rice.

For young children living in food poverty, this may be the only food they consume in a day – day in, day out.

Children cannot live on staple grains alone. They need to eat a diverse range of nutritious foods – including fruits, vegetables, fish, eggs, and dairy products – to fuel their growing brains and bodies.

Yet today in low- and middle-income countries, 2 out of 3 children under the age of five experience food poverty. These children are not fed the minimum diverse diet they need to grow and develop to their full potential.

Even more troubling, 1 in 3 children under five – or 202 million – live in and suffer from severe food poverty, meaning they are fed extremely poor diets that include at most two food groups, often a cereal and perhaps some milk.

Children living in severe food poverty are particularly vulnerable to severe stunting and wasting – the most life-threatening forms of undernutrition in early childhood – which can increase children’s risk of death by up to 12 times and undermine their ability to reach their full potential.

Fueled by conflict climate change and the enduring secondary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, a global food and nutrition crisis is pushing already vulnerable children into unprecedented levels of food poverty and nutrition vulnerability.

We estimate that in 2022, the number of children suffering from severe wasting in the 15 countries worst affected by the crisis has increased at an extraordinary speed: one additional child with severe wasting every single minute.

What and how children are fed in early childhood determines their survival and shapes their growth, development and learning for the rest of their lives.

But millions of children – especially the youngest, the poorest and the most marginalized – do not have access to the minimum nutritious foods they need during the time in their lives when good nutrition matters most.

The crisis of children living in food poverty – and what it means to children, families, and nations – calls for a new vision and response.

We must build a world where food systems deliver the nutritious and safe foods that children need to survive and thrive; where essential nutrition and social protection services are in reach; and where nutritious and safe foods and essential nutrition services are available and affordable for every child — no matter who they are or where they live.

Families everywhere play a critical role in ensuring that children are fed nutritious foods, but they cannot do it alone. The crisis of children living in food poverty must be solved through a systems approach – leveraging the potential of food, health and social protection systems – and driven by decisive political will and national and global investments.

Every child has the right to food and nutrition. Especially now, with so many millions of children at risk, it is up to all of us to help realize that right for every child – and prevent food poverty from casting a shadow over the futures of yet another generation of children.

Catherine Russell UNICEF Executive Director