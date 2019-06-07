Child, early and forced marriage in humanitarian settings - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/41/19)[EN/AR/RU]
Summary
Based on information received from States, United Nations agencies, civil society organizations and other relevant stakeholders, the present report, building on two prior reports to the Human Rights Council on preventing and eliminating child, early and forced marriage, assesses the issue of child, early and forced marriage in humanitarian settings. It highlights the incidence of child, early and forced marriage in such settings, provides an overview of its causes and consequences and outlines promising practices to put an end to it.
I. Introduction
The present report is prepared pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 35/16 and follows two prior reports to the Human Rights Council on preventing and eliminating child, early and forced marriage (A/HRC/26/22 and Corr.1 and A/HRC/35/5). It focuses on the issue of child, early and forced marriage in humanitarian settings, providing an overview of its incidence. The report highlights its causes, explores challenges and gaps in responding to it and records promising practices. The report was prepared based on various sources, including submissions by 15 States, 24 national human rights institutions, 39 civil society organizations and research institutes and 18 United Nations and other international entities.
Humanitarian crises can involve a variety of situations, such as conflict and postconflict, displacement, epidemics, famine, environmental emergencies and the aftermath of natural disasters. Reports and data on the prevalence of child, early and forced marriage in humanitarian settings remain limited. The 2019 Global Humanitarian Overview states that nearly 132 million people in 42 countries around the world will need humanitarian assistance and protection, mostly due to conflict. Out of those in need of humanitarian assistance, an estimated 34 million are women of reproductive age.It is considered that 9 of the 10 countries with the highest child marriage rates are either fragile or extremely fragile.
During humanitarian crises, systems to keep individuals safe – in their homes, schools and communities – may be undermined or damaged, with a possible increase in instances of forced recruitment by armed forces and armed groups, economic exploitation, slavery-like conditions, sexual and gender-based violence and human trafficking. Similarly, the enjoyment of human rights by the civilian population, including access to essential services, is affected by the disruption of community and family systems, limited economic opportunities and livelihoods and the collapse of the State’s public services and political, economic and social structures. Varied and complex reasons, including acute economic and protection needs underpinned by gender power imbalances, may heighten the risks of child, early and forced marriage. In some instances, however, crises have disrupted societal structures and the traditional roles of men and women, leading to reduced child and forced marriage rates.