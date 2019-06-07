Child, early and forced marriage in humanitarian settings - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/41/19)[EN/AR/RU]

Human Rights Council

Forty-first session

24 June–12 July 2019

Agenda item 2

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the

High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Summary

Based on information received from States, United Nations agencies, civil society organizations and other relevant stakeholders, the present report, building on two prior reports to the Human Rights Council on preventing and eliminating child, early and forced marriage, assesses the issue of child, early and forced marriage in humanitarian settings. It highlights the incidence of child, early and forced marriage in such settings, provides an overview of its causes and consequences and outlines promising practices to put an end to it.

I. Introduction