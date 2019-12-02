Child disability Training videos

Disability data and research have been terribly inadequate, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. This is mainly due to the limited investments in data collection. When data are gathered, different methodologies, definitions and methods may be used, resulting in statistics of varying scope and quality. These differences have made comparisons across countries problematic and the delivery of essential services for persons with disabilities difficult. The Sustainable Development Goals clearly state that disaggregated data are needed and countries should collect data allowing them to report on indicators for all people, including those with disabilities.

As a member of the Washington Group on Disability and Statistics, UNICEF is committed to developing and promoting standardized data collection tools on persons with disabilities. The videos linked below are meant to promote awareness about disability statistics and discuss challenges and opportunities in the field. They provide information about the available tools that countries can use to collect data on persons with disabilities. Each button below links to a playlist of six videos – one with a voice-over option, the other without. Under each video, there is also a document explaining how to read the charts in the videos, meant to help persons with visual impairments.

Access the videos here.