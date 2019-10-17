Chief Environmental Health Officers Review Training Curriculum with PAHO and Regional Educators

Considering the challenges of climate change and the diverse range of environmental determinants of health in the Caribbean, the training curriculum of regional Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) will need to be adapted to strengthen the resilience of the health sector.

This was the focus of discussions when regional Chief Environmental Health Officers (CEHO’s), lecturers of educational institutions who make up the 3 Step Training Program and technical focal points for climate change and health of the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization(PAHO/WHO), met in Kingston, Jamaica from October 9-11. The meeting was funded through a cooperation agreement with Norway for climate change and health.

Subregional Advisor, Water, Sanitation and Environmental Health, Adrianus Vlugman, noted that since the inception of the 3 Step Training Program in 2004, the scope of work of the region’s EHO’s has expanded. It was developed and implemented to enhance the management of Environmental Health Programs in CARICOM states and the abilities of persons working in the field.

“EHO’s have a key role in assessing and managing environmental health risks now being strongly affected by the impacts of climate change. The officers have to establish standards, review policies and develop coordinate and communicate interventions/adaptations efforts. Climate change also impacts on the new challenges in industrial chemicals, expansion of the national food industries, the endemicity of the Aedes aegypti mosquito and high transmission of dengue fever, Yellow Fever, Zika, Chikungunya and other emerging vector-borne diseases, the trans-shipment of waste, and the emergence of new communicable diseases,” Adrianus Vlugman said.

Principal Environmental Health Officer in Anguilla, Kath Rogers, welcomed the opportunity. “Being one of the smaller islands in the region and without a local educational institution to deliver the courses we need; we can sometimes feel excluded from these processes. This makes deciding on a training pathway, problematic. The review gave us a comprehensive breakdown of the modules available... and with the master’s program coming on stream in Jamaica, we will have even more options. We also look forward to seeing what Trinidad, Guyana, St Lucia, Dominica and Barbados propose for our continued professional development. Online is the way to go, in our opinion,” she said.

Workshop participants identified the strengths, weaknesses and gaps and made recommendations to strengthen the curriculum. They also agreed to create online access to course content and developed an action plan for harmonization of curriculum implementation. Also present were lecturers/professors from the Barbados Community College (BCC), The College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts, Trinidad and Tobago, the University of Technology, Jamaica, the University of Guyana and the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, St. Lucia.

CEHO’s from the British Virgin Islands and Dominica, Lionel Michael and Tassie Thomas, lauded the 3 Step program as being catalytic in strengthening capacity building of EHO’s and the training programs in the region. They agreed that a regional approach and online training options were important.

The recently launched, Caribbean Action Plan on Health and Climate Change, endorsed by Ministers of Health and Environment with the support of PAHO/WHO, aims to ensure that the Caribbean is protected and prioritized within the global climate change agenda and emphasizes a focus on building the skill set of the EHO’s.