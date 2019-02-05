Checklist on incorporating Protection and Accountability to Affected Populations in the Humanitarian Programme Cycle

This Checklist aims to help lead clusters/sectors ensure that Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) commitments are fulfilled and that protection is made central to the humanitarian response in all stages of the Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC). The content of this checklist is based on the IASC (EDG), PRELIMINARY GUIDANCE NOTE: Protection and Accountability to Affected Populations in the Humanitarian Programme Cycle, 2015 and the IASC, Statement on the Centrality of Protection in Humanitarian Action, December 2013.