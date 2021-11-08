Charter for Change: From commitments to action Progress Report, 2020 - 2021

Introduction

Charter for Change (C4C) signatories report annually on their progress towards meeting the eight commitments, tracking improvements and areas for further work. Reporting began in 2017 at the global level following the launch of the Charter in 2016. Two years ago, the annual process expanded to collect responses at the country level, increasing the focus on in-country changes, and enabling comparisons between headquarters policy decisions and action. This report analyses the responses of 25 signatories at the global level, and 136 country level responses for the 2020 reporting period.

Progress continues to be made towards the C4C commitments, despite the global disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, although the much-discussed potential for improvements in localisation as a result of the disruptions have not yet materialized. Signatories have made progress towards the 25% target for funding to local and national actors, achieving 23.3% of funding in 2020.

Signatories compliance ranking the other 7 commitments placed commitment #5 the highest, at 4.6, which focuses on advocacy to donors on the importance of national actors (see Figure 1). This was followed by commitment #2, implementing the Humanitarian Principles of Partnership, mirroring last year’s findings. At the headquarters level, commitment #6 on equality received 4.0, an improvement from just over 3.5 in last years’ report where it was ranked lowest. This is despite responses at the country level suggesting a slight drop in the number of partners invited to take part in joint strategy reviews or taking leadership in joint activities.

The C4C commitments are still not routinely shared with local and national partners. Over 30% of country level respondents did not share the commitments with any of their partners, up from 20% in 2019-2020. However, 42% of respondents indicated that local and national partners have shared suggestions for improvement around the C4C commitments. This suggests increasing awareness of the C4C and other localisation efforts in the sector on the part of local and national organisations, however this does not lessen the obligation of C4C signatories to systematically communicate with their partners about their commitments to equitable partnership and local leadership.

Capacity strengthening, a core focus of the 2019-2020 report, was referenced across qualitative responses in the country level survey, indicating that increased attention is being paid to this area. However, it was the weakest according to global rankings, and accounted for just 3% of humanitarian expenditure down from 6% last year. As fewer signatories were able to report on the financial data for capacity strengthening this year, it is difficult to build a clear picture, and there needs to be more investment in developing mechanisms for financial reporting on this area.

The COVID-19 pandemic, though not a focus of the 2021 C4C annual survey, has provided challenges for C4C signatories over the past year, as for the sector as a whole. During the pandemic however, local actors have clearly demonstrated their capability to mobilise resources and respond to crises. C4C signatories looking ahead should focus on how they can reinforce these capabilities, transforming the ways INGOs work to further empower local and national organisations to deliver principled humanitarian responses in their communities. This report shows that progress is being made and C4C signatories can and should continue to play a key role working alongside local actors to drive the localisation agenda forward.