Charter for Change: From commitments to action Progress Report, 2018-2019

Introduction

This report synthesizes the financial and narrative data shared by 31 of the 35 Charter for Change (C4C) signatory organisations in their third year of progress reporting.

The C4C was initially presented at the World Humanitarian Summit’s (WHS) Global Consultation in Geneva in October 2015, and officially launched at the WHS in Istanbul in May 2016. The majority of signatories signed up to the Charter by October 2015, and most started to work on organisational change initiatives post May 2016. With the continued success of the C4C initiative as a peer support and influencing network, additional signatories and endorsers have been signed up since May 2016 and are now participants in the C4C initiative.

Each chapter of the report aims to address similar aspects, incl. progress, challenges, good practices, and emerging learnings in relation to making progress and next steps. It is structured in chapters according to the eight C4C commitments as follows:

● Commitments 1 and 3 on financial flows and tracking

● Commitments 2 on partnerships

● Commitment 4 on recruitment

● Commitment 5 on advocacy

● Commitment 6 on equality

● Commitment 7 on capacity support

● Commitment 8 on communications

● Special report on C4C and the Sulawesi Response

● Annex 1: List of C4C signatories

● Annex 2: List of the C4C endorsers

In addition to financial and narrative reporting, C4C signatories were asked to self-rate their compliance with each of the eight commitments on a scale from 0 (non-compliant) to 5 (fully compliant). This allowed the report writers to measure progress since the previous year.