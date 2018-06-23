Charter for Change: From commitments to action Progress Report, 2017-2018

This report was compiled by the C4C reporting and coordination groups on behalf of the C4C signatories. The information has mainly been anonymised, except for some highlighted examples of the work of individual signatories.

The content of this report is a summary of inputs from the C4C signatories and does not necessarily reflect the views and positions of individual signatories.

Contact: www.charter4change.org admin@charter4change.org

Introduction

This report synthesizes the financial and narrative data shared by 29 of the 33 Charter for Change (C4C) signatory organisations in their second year of progress reporting.

The C4C was initially presented at the World Humanitarian Summit’s (WHS) Global Consultation in Geneva in October 2015, and officially launched at the WHS in Istanbul in May 2016. The majority of signatories signed up to the Charter by October 2015, and most started to work on organisational change initiatives post May 2016. Additional signatories and endorsers signed up since May 2016 and are now participants in the C4C initiative.

Each chapter of the report broadly addresses five aspects: progress, challenges, good practices, learning in relation to making progress and next steps. It is structured into chapters according to the eight C4C commitments as follows:

● Commitments 1 and 3 on financial flows and tracking

● Commitments 2 on partnerships

● Commitment 4 on recruitment

● Commitment 5 on advocacy

● Commitment 6 on equality

● Commitment 7 on capacity support

● Commitment 8 on communications

● Special report on C4C and the Cox Bazar response

● Annex 1: List of C4C signatories

● Annex 2: List of the 202 C4C endorsers

In addition to financial and narrative reporting, C4C signatories were asked to self-rate their compliance with each of the eight commitments on a scale from 0 (non-compliant) to 5 (fully compliant). In order to measure progress over the last year, signatories reported this perceived compliance for two points in time: at the time of the actual data collection (April 2018) and a year prior (April 2017) to that. Figure 1 shows how the signatories collectively rated their current (April 2018) compliance with the eight commitments. Figure 2 details the collective progress made towards meeting the commitments between the first and the second year of reporting – again as per the signatories’ own reporting.