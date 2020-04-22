Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, CARE, and Entertainment Industry Foundation Launch ‘Together for Her’ Campaign to Fight Gender-Based Violence During COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, CA (April 22, 2020) – Charlize Theron, her foundation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), and their partners, CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) today launched ​Together for Her ​to deploy funds and support the global fight against gender-based violence during COVID-19.

Charlize and CTAOP are committing $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, with $500,000 specifically designated towards trusted domestic violence shelters and community-based programs through ​Together for Her​.

Donations to Together for Her will be directed towards critical services such as safe accommodation/shelter, case management, psycho-social support and counseling, helplines, crisis intervention, sexual and reproductive health services, legal services, community-based prevention and advocacy work to address gender-based violence, and additional support mechanisms for women and children experiencing domestic violence.

Charlize and these three organizations are calling upon other influential women and organizations to join this critical cause to provide safe spaces and lifesaving programs for women in need.

As the global spread of COVID-19 has forced people indoors, life has become even more dangerous for women experiencing domestic violence, especially for those who are most marginalized and are at increased risk of experiencing violence. The quarantine environment causes increased stress levels, which exacerbate tensions, and abusers feel empowered in a situation where resources and support are scarce. According to the CDC, economic stress and unemployment, both of which are currently being experienced at unprecedented levels are risk factors linked to a greater likelihood of intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration.

Not only are women experiencing this violence, but many children, who are also home from school, are witnessing the acts of abuse, and potentially experiencing it themselves.

Although advocates have been working to curtail the rise of domestic violence for many years, the issue continues to be woefully underfunded and underrepresented. Coming together as women to support women in this crisis is critical, not only from the standpoint of the direct impact the resources raised will have, but also as a symbol to the world that we value the lives and health of women and girls.

Charlize and CTAOP’s gift will be supporting efforts in the United States and her home country of South Africa, while additional funds will be designated domestically and internationally through EIF and CARE.

CARE will leverage funds from Together for Her to support programs to protect women and girls and prevent gender-based violence within the 100 countries that CARE works, including countries actively responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

ABOUT CHARLIZE THERON AFRICA OUTREACH PROJECT (CTAOP)

CTAOP champions young people living in Africa by investing in organizations that prioritize and advance the health, education, and community support of these youth, supporting their ability to keep themselves safe from HIV. By providing funding, building capacity, and fostering awareness for the work of its Program Partners, CTAOP helps to ensure the youth they serve are on a path to reaching their full potential.

CTAOP was created in 2007 by actor and United Nations Messenger of Peace, Charlize Theron, with the hope of making a difference for youth in her home country of South Africa. Although the geographic scope of CTAOP is sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa has remained the primary area of focus with the highest number of people living with HIV in the world. To learn more visit www.charlizeafricaoutreach.org​ and follow @ctaop

ABOUT THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY FOUNDATION

Founded in 1942, the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) is a multifaceted organization that occupies a unique place in the world of philanthropy. By mobilizing and leveraging the powerful voice and creative talents of the entertainment industry, as well as cultivating the support of organizations (public and private) and philanthropists committed to social responsibility, EIF builds awareness and raises funds, developing and enhancing programs on the local, national and global level that facilitate positive social change. Visit ​eifoundation.org​ and follow ​@eifoundation​ for more information.

ABOUT CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls because, equipped with the proper resources, they have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. That’s why women and girls are at the heart of CARE’s community-based efforts to confront hunger, ensure nutrition and food security for all, improve education and health, create economic opportunity and respond to emergencies. In 2019, CARE worked in 100 countries and reached more than 68 million people around the world.

Some examples of where CARE provides gender-based violence programs include Jordan and Turkey, which host large numbers of Syrian refugees; Ecuador and Colombia, where many Venezuelan migrants live; and Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, each with their own development and gender justice challenges.

