Channels of Hope for Ebola

OVERVIEW

Channels of Hope is an interactive process to create a safe space for faith leaders, their spouses and faith communities to become active participants in the well-being of children through science-based information and insight from sacred scriptures. It reaches to the root causes and deepest convictions that impact attitudes, norms, values and practices toward the most vulnerable. The process is grounded in guiding principles from participants’ holy scriptures and is designed to move the heart, inform the mind and motivate a sustained and effective response to significant issues. Channels of Hope equips faith leaders to apply their sacred texts to key social issues and encourage other faith leaders and faith communities to do the same.