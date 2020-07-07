A Chance for Every School Child. Partnering to scale up school health and nutrition in the COVID era - June 2020

In January 2020, the World Food Programme (WFP) launched its new strategy in support of school health and nutrition for the school children of the world. One month later COVID-19 emerged and within weeks became a pandemic that led to 1.6 billion school children being excluded from schools globally by March 2020. School health and nutrition were always important for the growth and development of school children, but in this new COVID world they are even more important. This is a call to action: for governments, partners and WFP staff to help countries now to maintain care and support for the out-of-school children, and next to use school health and nutrition programmes as a key incentive for families to send their children back to school, and to build back schools better.

THE SHOCK OF THE COVID PANDEMIC: A STARK REMINDER OF THE IMPORTANCE OF GOOD HEALTH AND NUTRITION AT SCHOOL AGE

The WFP strategy, launched in January 2020, offers a new vision of how WFP aims to assist countries worldwide to support the development of their people. WFP will advocate globally and act locally, working in partnership to help guarantee a proper school health and nutrition response for children in schools. The Strategy lays out for governments, partners and WFP staff worldwide, what to expect from WFP in the next ten years, what the priorities and roles will be, and how WFP plans to change its way of working to provide more and better support to governments and children.

A month after the Strategy was launched, COVID arrived. In February 2020, the COVID-19 crisis erupted and became a world-wide pandemic: by mid-March most governments world-wide had resorted to lockdowns. The lockdowns have had well known consequences for the adult population, but the associated school closures have also led to less widely understood consequences for the 90 percent of the world’s school age children who no longer have access to school. Almost overnight, 1.6 billion children found themselves out of school, with the greatest impact on those poor countries with the youngest populations, where school age children can make up some 40% of the total population.

These children were immediately deprived of their education, but not that alone. Schools are also where children, especially the poorest, get vital nutrition and health support that allows them to learn and, in the poorest communities, are among the most important point of access for family safety nets. Schools are where poor families access support and incentives, both financial and non-financial, aimed at addressing structural inequalities.

Without the school platform, and without the access to such safety nets, issues like hunger, poverty and malnutrition are exacerbated for hundreds of millions of children and their families, affecting their chances of ever recovering from the COVID crisis.

This is a call for governments, partners and WFP staff to recognize that school health and nutrition programmes are more important than ever in the COVID and post-COVID era given the socioeconomic effects of the crisis on the most vulnerable children and their families.

In this COVID era, WFP’s 2020 - 2030 strategy and its partnership approach to school health and nutrition have become even more relevant. In response, WFP is redoubling its efforts now to support countries in maintaining care and support for out-of-school children, and commits to strengthen support to governments, in partnership with other United Nations agencies, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and the private sector, as they reopen and seek to build back even better education systems.