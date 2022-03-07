Challenging detention and torture in times of Covid-19: Promising practices from human rights litigators and advocates from around the world

INTRODUCTION

In November and December 2020, almost one year into the global Covid-19 pandemic, the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), the Open Society Justice Initiative (OSJI), with the Collectif des Associations Contre l’Impunité au Togo (CACIT), the Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA), and the Centro de Derechos Humanos Fray Bartolomé de las Casas (Frayba), convened a series of regional and global Litigation Labs with human rights litigators and advocates to exchange experiences and discuss strategies and promising practices to effectively protect people from the Covid-19 virus in detention, challenge ongoing and pandemic related human rights violations occurring in detention settings, and seek accountability for abusive law enforcement measures. This briefing report shares selected examples of creative legal and advocacy interventions across the world and offers practical insights for activists who continue to confront pandemic challenges and who are likely to face other crises in the future.

The pandemic poses great risks to both persons deprived of liberty and prison and detention staff around the world. People in detention are among those most vulnerable given the conditions of poor hygiene and sanitation, dramatic overcrowding, and poor healthcare infrastructure within these facilities. In addition, in response to the pandemic, many governments introduced state of emergency regulations and exceptional measures that did not comply with international human rights law and standards. Human rights violations, including torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, towards those breaching quarantine and lockdown directives, have been commonplace. Pandemic-related emergency measures have also been used by some governments to further restrict the work of civil society and human rights defenders.

Lawyers and civil society organisations have adapted to these challenges and employed a diverse and creative range of legal and advocacy interventions at the domestic, regional and international levels. Some of these interventions aimed to reduce overcrowding and improve conditions and access to health in places of detention. Some served to denounce human rights violations committed by law enforcement agencies during Covid-19 lockdowns and states of emergencies, while others sought to uphold the right to defend and protect human rights defenders.

Various factors have impacted the success of these litigation and advocacy efforts during the pandemic. The effectiveness of litigation, for example, was frequently linked to public opinion. In some countries lower courts were more progressive, while the higher courts were reluctant to take immediate and comprehensive measures. In other settings, constitutional appeals to the highest courts were effective. The reduction or temporary suspension of court operations and related justice services in many countries due to Covid-19 has compounded and exacerbated already existing delays in court proceedings.

Examples of success include the release of thousands of persons deprived of liberty from overcrowded detention facilities as a result of individual and collective habeas corpus petitions. Coordinated international advocacy efforts have forced some States – albeit to a limited extent – to stop using pandemic-related public health restrictions as a pretext to crack down on human rights defenders. In some countries, the courts have taken measures to prevent abusive practices 5 CHALLENGING DETENTION AND TORTURE IN TIMES OF COVID-19 of law enforcement agencies during lockdowns. Many of these efforts were collaborative and litigators, including those belonging to the OMCT SOS-Torture Litigators’ Groups in Latin America, Africa and Asia, used each other’s petition templates and organised peer-learning webinars, drawing on the learnings from other countries and regions.

Many of the legal and advocacy strategies mentioned in this report are proactive, i.e., asking for precautionary measures and other actions to prevent violations, while some approaches seek redress for victims and civil society activists whose rights have been violated in the context of pandemic measures. In this rare moment when most countries face similar pandemic challenges, learning from other practitioners served to generate new creative possibilities for activists globally.