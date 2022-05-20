Chairs’ Summary – Joint Working Session of the G7 Development and Health Ministers “Supporting vaccine equity and pandemic preparedness in developing countries”

Chairs’ Summary by Svenja Schulze, Germany’s Minister for Development Cooperation, and Karl Lauterbach, Germany’s Minister for Health, in their capacities as Co-Chairs of the Joint Working Session of G7 Development and Health Ministers 19 May 2022

On 19 May 2022, the G7 Development and Health Ministers convened for a joint session on “Supporting vaccine equity and pandemic preparedness in developing countries”. The G7 Ministers discussed two key issues: i) accelerating equitable and sustainable access to safe, effective and quality-assured vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics (VTD) in developing countries and ii) strengthening pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (PPR) in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Reiterating the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Statement on Ukraine, we condemn the Russian Federation’s unjustifiable, unprovoked and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and its people. We are deeply concerned about the far-reaching economic, health, social, food security, human rights and political consequences of Russia’s war of aggression both regionally and globally.