Certification system fit for the future

Introduction

This discussion paper has been developed to assist in exploring different options and contribute to making the humanitarian certification process fit for the future. It sets out some of the challenges from the lessons learned from the existing standard and certification process and suggests options for alternative processes for consideration for the future. It is hoped that the paper will be used to explore some more realistic options that will ensure wider reach and more inclusion of local and national actors in the Global South.

Core Humanitarian Standard

Since the early 2000 there has been an effort to improve humanitarian response and to ensure accountability to those affected by crisis. Quality and Accountability Standards have been developed to ensure that the populations affected by crisis can expect consistent response by humanitarian aid actors. Various attempts have been made to improve the way aid providers work through adhering to quality and accountability standards. In 2014, the Joint Standard Initiative, a group of INGOs and NGOs reached an agreement through a consultative process on a Core Humanitarian Standard which considers the different specificities and challenges inherent in the work of humanitarian organizations. There was also an agreement that verification and certification is necessary for quality assurance and improved accountability to affected populations and better adapted and efficient humanitarian aid.

Certification provides an organization with multiple advantages – the recognition that they operate at a certain standard and the ability to demonstrate compliance to a set standard so stakeholder know what to expect from them. An often-overlooked benefit is the learning and improvement delivered because of the certification process. This means that the audit must include not only a historical check of what the organisation has achieved, but also a check that the it has systems that enable continuous improvement. Simply put, these core elements together provide the organisation with an effective system for improving. By using the standard, implementing it and being checked against it, improvement becomes embedded within the organization.

However, three key challenges remain after many years of implementation: Firstly, if the standard itself is too complex and bar set too high that majority of organisations cannot meet the requirements and there is inadequate take up of the standard, especially in the aid system where programmatic and funding decisions are made elsewhere and there is inequitable distribution funding and the power to decide. Secondly, if the certification process is complex and costly leading to difficulty of obtaining funds to cover the costs of the certification audit and thirdly if the certification is centralised leading to only a limited number of organisations being certified.