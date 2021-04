CERFAM Strategic Plan 2020-2024 at a glance

The CERFAM Strategic Plan provides a snapshot of CERFAM’s strategic positioning, priority areas of intervention and partnerships to support countries in Africa accelerate progress towards Zero Hunger.

CERFAM Strategic Plan provides an overview on CERFAM’s objectives and strategic orientation, vision and mission, opportunities for CERFAM, positioning and comparative advantage, approach and methodology in support of national and regional development priorities, strategic axes, strategic outcomes, expected outputs and activities, partnerships, financing, monitoring and evaluation modalities.