CERFAM Good Practices to achieve Zero Hunger in Africa

Africa has a plethora of good practices and promising local solutions that deserve to be better known, recognized, and replicated in support of regional and national efforts to fight hunger and malnutrition.

Knowledge management, south-south cooperation and country capacity strengthening can play a central role to facilitate and leverage countries’ access to these successful experiences.

Launched in 2019 in Abidjan, the Regional Centre of Excellence against Hunger and Malnutrition (CERFAM), is the result of the strategic partnership between the government of Côte d’Ivoire and WFP that aims to support the efforts of African countries to develop and implement sustainable policies and programmes to end hunger and combat all forms of malnutrition.

CERFAM was mandated to contribute to the discussions by investigating where were the good practices with higher impact, what were the gaps, the needs, the challenges and opportunities. As a platform for exchange, partnership and south-south cooperation, CERFAM allows countries to have access to the best available expertise to support their efforts in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2.

CERFAM acts as a catalyst and a hub of good practices and innovative solutions against hunger and malnutrition in Africa by facilitating access to knowledge and expertise and promoting knowledge exchange to transform those good practices and lessons learned into real and concrete opportunities.

Since November 2020, CERFAM has launched a knowledge exchange platform- KEPT, a digital platform that celebrates African innovations by facilitating the documentation and dissemination of high-impact and sustainable good practices developed across Africa. CERFAM also facilitates the mobilization and deployment of technical expertise for the replication and scale up of these good practices.

Looking ahead, the consolidation of the gains and the expansion of the work to leverage the good practices will require join efforts and contributions from relevant stakeholders to bring the synergies, the integration, and the complementarities from their various domains of expertise. In this respect, CERFAM is committed to strengthening its partnerships and to building strong alliances with regional and national institutions, with the UN agencies and a wide range of development actors to leverage the huge potential of good practices and lessons learned to advance the SDG agenda and the Agenda 2063 of the African Union.