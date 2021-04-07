World + 2 more
CERFAM Bulletin #6 - February 2021
Attachments
SUMMARY
01 P.04 Hunger for change: An Open Letter to African Governments
02 P.06 A Global Summit to support the transformation of Food Systems
03 P.8 A good practice on the transformation of Food Systems in Kenya through South-South Cooperation
04 P.9 Multi-sectoral approach to foster more sustainable and inclusive Food Systems
05 P.10 How to rethink and transform Food Systems?
06 P.11 PRO-FORT: an innovative local production of nutritive food against child malnutrition in Chad
INTERVIEW P.12 Interview with H.E. Ambassador Josefa Leonel Correia SACKO, Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment,
African Union Commission (AUC)