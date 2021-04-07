CERFAM Bulletin #6 - February 2021

SUMMARY

01 P.04 Hunger for change: An Open Letter to African Governments

02 P.06 A Global Summit to support the transformation of Food Systems

03 P.8 A good practice on the transformation of Food Systems in Kenya through South-South Cooperation

04 P.9 Multi-sectoral approach to foster more sustainable and inclusive Food Systems

05 P.10 How to rethink and transform Food Systems?

06 P.11 PRO-FORT: an innovative local production of nutritive food against child malnutrition in Chad

INTERVIEW P.12 Interview with H.E. Ambassador Josefa Leonel Correia SACKO, Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment,

African Union Commission (AUC)