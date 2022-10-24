CERFAM Bulletin # 10 - October 2022

CERFAM's Bulletin published each quarter, is an opportunity offered to our partners to share information, in the form of an article or an interview. The tenth issue of the CERFAM’s bulletin is under the theme of ‘’Strengthening nutritional resilience in Africa: prospects, challenges, and opportunities over the year of nutrition of the African Union’’.

CERFAM’s Bulletin is a quarterly publication intended to inform you of the progress of food and nutrition security in West and Central Africa and in Africa in general. This edition of the CERFAM bulletin is dedicated to ’Strengthening nutritional resilience in Africa over the year of nutrition of the African Union, with a focus on the results achieved by National Governments in light of the designation of 2022 as the African Union Year of Nutrition, some solutions to strengthen nutritional resilience, other exciting pieces - innovative solutions to strengthen community nutrition like the process of biofortification, strategic approach with far-reaching potential to address micronutrient deficiencies and contribution to improving nutritional resilience and strengthening food systems as the climate crisis continues to aggravate existing issues.