CERF results as reported by CERF recipients in 2017

Introduction

This is the second consolidated presentation of the reported results of global CERF funding, covering a full year of CERF allocations. It follows last year’s pilot publication that sought to address a key obstacle limiting the provision of unearmarked donor funding: the insufficient availability of results reporting on such funding.

Despite the complexities involved, the pilot publication provided a comprehensive and detailed overview of collective results achieved with unearmarked funding that multiple donors provided to CERF. This achievement was possible due to several years of improvements in CERF’s reporting framework, as well as the improved quality of CERF grant reports and enhanced the information management capacity of the CERF secretariat.

Building on the success of last year’s pilot version, this year’s publication has been further improved based on comprehensive inputs and suggestions from donors and recipient agencies. The CERF secretariat thoroughly analysed the feedback from 11 donors and seven agencies, which resulted in the addition of several new sections and many other improvements to the publication.

Major new additions include a section on donors’ support to CERF, which seeks to link donor funding to key results achieved, further enhancing the visibility of CERF donors. This year’s version also includes individual agency pages that contain key messages written by recipient agencies about results achieved through CERF funding, as well as agency-specific data from grant reports and stories from the field about how CERF funding has helped save lives (part II). The report also includes a section outlining CERF’s allocation methodologies, which further advances the transparency of CERF’s allocation processes. other new sections include overviews of partnerships in the implementation of CERF funding; CERF and displacement; CERF in support of the Grand Bargain; complementarity between CERF and other funding sources; CERF and gender; Accountability to Affected Populations in CERF-funded projects; cash transfer programming in CERF-funded projects; and CERF-funded El Niño responses.

This year’s publication was compiled based on information provided by United Nations Resident Coordinators/Humanitarian Coordinators (RC/ HCs) and Humanitarian Country Teams in 68 consolidated reports covering the results of 439 CERF-funded projects. The publication was complemented by information from other sources, such as the independent review of CERF’s added value in El Niño-affected countries.

The publication covers CERF funding allocated in 2016 and reported on in 2017. CERF grants are implemented within a time frame of six to nine months, and narrative reports on grant implementation are required three months later. Thus, the latest CERF grants from 2016 were implemented by the fourth quarter of 2017 and reported on by the end of 2017. Consequently, this publication was consolidated in the first quarter of 2018.

The publication’s primary focus is on the people affected by humanitarian crises who received CERF-funded life-saving assistance. However, it also presents reported information on the strategic value that CERF adds to the humanitarian system’s ability to provide life-saving assistance. As each humanitarian situation is different, the publication views CERF’s achievements through global-, regional- and country-level lenses.

Global estimates of the numbers of people reached with CERF-funded life-saving assistance within key humanitarian sectors are presented in the first part of the publication. This information is complemented in the third part by individual succinct country summaries organized by region, with a focus on the people reached and assistance provided through CERF funding for each allocation made in 2016.

The publication is comprehensive in its coverage, but it is not exhaustive of all the results of CERF-funded interventions. It focuses on presenting top-line assistance delivered to crisis-affected people under each allocation. For complete details on the results achieved through each CERF allocation, please refer to the individual reports on the use of CERF funds published on CERF’s website (http:// cerf.un.org).