Cereal supply and demand balances for sub-Saharan African countries, Situation as of March 2020
Attachments
Terminology
All supply and demand figures are FAO forecasts and estimates based on official and unofficial sources.
Cereals include: wheat, rice and coarse grains. Coarse grains include: maize, barley, sorghum, millet, rye, oats and NES (Not Elsewhere Specified).
All elements of utilization for wheat and coarse grains are expressed in grain equivalent.
For rice, all elements are expressed in milled terms.
Non-food use includes post-harvest losses, seed use, feed use and industrial use for all cereals.
‘-‘ means nil or negligible.
The source of the population figures is the World Population Prospects: The 2019 Revision from the UN Population Division.