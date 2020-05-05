Cereal supply and demand balances for sub-Saharan African countries, Situation as of March 2020

World + 28 more

  • All supply and demand figures are FAO forecasts and estimates based on official and unofficial sources.

  • Cereals include: wheat, rice and coarse grains. Coarse grains include: maize, barley, sorghum, millet, rye, oats and NES (Not Elsewhere Specified).

  • All elements of utilization for wheat and coarse grains are expressed in grain equivalent.

  • For rice, all elements are expressed in milled terms.

  • Non-food use includes post-harvest losses, seed use, feed use and industrial use for all cereals.

  • ‘-‘ means nil or negligible.

  • The source of the population figures is the World Population Prospects: The 2019 Revision from the UN Population Division.

