Cereal supply and demand balances for sub-Saharan African countries, Situation as of February 2022
This statistical report contains a subset of CCBS data and presents updated cereal supply and demand balances for all sub-Saharan African countries. It complements the information of the FAO/GIEWS Crop Prospects and Food Situation report and is published four times a year with the same schedule. This report is based on information available as of February 2022.
Note for readers
All supply and demand figures are FAO forecasts and estimates based on official and unofficial sources.
Cereals include: wheat, rice and coarse grains. Coarse grains include: maize, barley, sorghum, millet, rye, oats and NES (Not Elsewhere Specified).
All elements of utilization for wheat and coarse grains are expressed in grain equivalent.
For rice, all elements are expressed in milled terms.
Non-food use includes post-harvest losses, seed use, feed use and industrial use for all cereals.
‘-‘ means nil or negligible.
The source of the population figures is the “2019 Revision of World Population Prospects” prepared by the Population Division of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations Secretariat.