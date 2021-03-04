Cereal supply and demand balances for sub-Saharan African countries, Situation as of February 2021

Note for readers

All supply and demand figures are FAO forecasts and estimates based on official and unofficial sources.

Cereals include: wheat, rice and coarse grains. Coarse grains include: maize, barley, sorghum, millet, rye, oats and NES (Not Elsewhere Specified).

All elements of utilization for wheat and coarse grains are expressed in grain equivalent.

For rice, all elements are expressed in milled terms.

Non-food use includes post-harvest losses, seed use, feed use and industrial use for all cereals.

‘-‘ means nil or negligible.