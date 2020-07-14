CEO of Catholic Relief Services describes worldwide pandemic fight, urges support from Congress

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, July 14, 2020 – Sean Callahan, president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services (CRS), yesterday spoke out for greater U.S. global engagement and leadership in response to COVID-19. Callahan was a speaker at a news conference by members of Congress and leaders in the humanitarian, business and defense sectors which highlighted a growing bipartisan effort to have the U.S. Congress allocate at least $12 billion to the international response.

Callahan said internationally – as in the United States – the most vulnerable and marginalized people suffer worst from the pandemic. CRS and other faith-based organizations are on the front lines to help. Callahan said trust, partnership and accountability are key features in the global fight. He described how the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has the trust in humanitarian organizations to allow them to nimbly adapt to changing situations. CRS partners with local faith-based organizations and other and is accountable to get the job done.

“My team did not go home,” Callahan said in his remarks. “They stayed in the countries to assist those local partners. They are being accountable. They make sure the resources go to where they should, and they make sure we can leverage those resources to have maximum impact for the vulnerable…We have teams on the ground of volunteers from many countries, traditional health workers, birth attendants and others that reach out to the communities, that get those resources to that last mile.”

Multiple speakers warned that the pandemic won’t be defeated in the U.S. unless it is defeated overseas. Pandemics respect no borders. But time is short for the U.S. to act.

“If we don’t invest now, given the urgency of the problem, the problem will get worse, we will suffer more in terms of deaths, and it also will become much more costly,” Callahan said.

Callahan also is co-chairman of the U.S. Global Leadership Campaign, the advocacy arm of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. Joining Callahan in the conference were:

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE)

Ed Royce, former Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee

House Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL)

House Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA)

House Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT)

General James Jones, United States Marine Corps (Ret.), former Commandant, U.S. Marine Corps and former NATO

Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and Commander, U.S. European Command Dr. Mark Feinberg, president and CEO, International AIDS Vaccine Initiative

Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, U.N. Henrietta Fore, Executive Director, UNICEF

Tom Hart, North American Executive Director, ONE Campaign

Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO, Gavi the Vaccine Alliance

Dan Glickman, co-chair, USGLC, and former USDA Secretary and Member of Congress