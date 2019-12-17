The Centre’s Flywheel: Data, Partnerships, Trust

By Sarah Telford

As the Centre for Humanitarian Data enters its third year of operations, we have been reflecting on our work and our role. In the coming months, we will be developing a next phase plan for the Centre to take us beyond our initial start-up period into a steady state with a focus on four areas: data services, data policy, data literacy and predictive analytics.

Last spring I became aware of the work of Jim Collins, author of Good to Great and Turning the Flywheel. He was interviewed by Kara Swisher on her Recode Decode podcast which I have found particularly helpful in understanding the big societal issues around data and technology. In their conversation, Collins explained why some companies become great and others do not. The answer lies in the flywheel principle.

