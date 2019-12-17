17 Dec 2019

The Centre’s Flywheel: Data, Partnerships, Trust

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Dec 2019 View Original

By Sarah Telford

As the Centre for Humanitarian Data enters its third year of operations, we have been reflecting on our work and our role. In the coming months, we will be developing a next phase plan for the Centre to take us beyond our initial start-up period into a steady state with a focus on four areas: data services, data policy, data literacy and predictive analytics.

Last spring I became aware of the work of Jim Collins, author of Good to Great and Turning the Flywheel. He was interviewed by Kara Swisher on her Recode Decode podcast which I have found particularly helpful in understanding the big societal issues around data and technology. In their conversation, Collins explained why some companies become great and others do not. The answer lies in the flywheel principle.

Read more on Centre for Humanitarian Data.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.