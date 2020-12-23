The Centre for Humanitarian Data Guidance Note Series, Data Responsibility in Humanitarian Action - Note #7: Responsible Data Sharing with Donors

Donors have an important role in the humanitarian data ecosystem, both as drivers of increased data collection and analysis, and as direct users of humanitarian data. This is not a new phenomenon; the need for accountability and transparency in the use of donor funding is broadly understood and respected. However, in recent years, donors have begun requesting data that can be sensitive.

Concerns around requests for such data have led donors and humanitarian organisations to place more emphasis on identifying strategies for data responsibility: the safe, ethical, and effective management of data. To support these efforts, the Centre has developed a Guidance Note on Responsible Data Sharing with Donors in collaboration with the Humanitarian Policy Group at ODI, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Human Security Division of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

The note describes the objectives and constraints around sharing sensitive data with donors. It offers the following recommendations for how donors and humanitarian organisations can minimise risks while maximising benefits when sharing sensitive data:

Reviewing and clarifying the formal or informal frameworks that govern the collection and sharing of disaggregated data

Formalising and standardising requests for sensitive data

Investing in data management capacities of staff and organisations

Adopting common principles for donor data management

The note is the seventh in a series of eight guidance notes on Data Responsibility in Humanitarian Action, which are being published over the course of 2019 and 2020. Through the series, the Centre aims to provide additional guidance on specific issues, processes and tools for data responsibility in practice following the publication of the working draft OCHA Data Responsibility Guidelines in March 2019. This series is made possible with the generous support of the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO).

