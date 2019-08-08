08 Aug 2019

The Centre for Humanitarian Data Guidance Note Series, Data Responsibility in Humanitarian Action - Note #1: Statistical Disclosure Control

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 08 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (282.87 KB)

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

• Statistical disclosure control (SDC) is a technique used to assess and lower the risk of a person or organisation being re-identified from the analysis of microdata.

• In the humanitarian sector, microdata is data on the characteristics of a population that is gathered through exercises such as household surveys, needs assessment or monitoring activities.

• The purpose of applying disclosure control to humanitarian microdata is to be able to share the data more widely in a responsible manner without harming affected people.

• An SDC process can lower the risk of re-identification to an acceptable level but the risk threshold may vary depending on the context where the humanitarian response is happening.

• To start using SDC, organisations should invest in (1) finding the right tool, (2) setting up a workflow, and (3) improving practice over time through continuous learning

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.