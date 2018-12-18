Centre for Humanitarian Data: Four takeaways from the first year

By Sarah Telford, Centre Lead

A year ago, in December 2017, we were in the final days of preparation for the UN Secretary-General’s opening of the Centre for Humanitarian Data in The Hague. It was an exciting time filled with promise and exhaustion not unlike bringing a new child into the world. My team and I have since been hard at work delivering on our goal of increasing the use and impact of data in humanitarian response. Here are four takeaways from our first year of operations.

Read more on unocha.org