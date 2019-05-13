Centrality of Protection in Humanitarian Action - GPC 2018 Review

The new centrality of protection in humanitarian action 2018 review is out. The five country case studies selected for the 2018 GPC Review (Afghanistan, South Sudan, Ukraine, Whole of Syria and Yemen) allow for more context specific reflection and highlight particular issues around accountability, shrinking humanitarian space, localisation and the humanitarian-peace-development nexus. The country studies also highlight innovative practice in overcoming the challenges faced by protection clusters in leading the development and implementation of many protection activities.

The review contains also 8 thematic articles on IPDs, Law and policy on internal displacement, protection mainstreaming, shelter, house, land and property, protection on civilians, mine action, child protection and anti-trafficking. The review highlights GPC events, activities and publications that took place in 2017; GPC Help desk dashboard; a map of country operations with Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) protection strategies, and the GPC Community of Practice snapshot.