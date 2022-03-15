The Central Tracing Agency: Reconnecting, reuniting, resolving - now and into the future

For the past 150 years, the ICRC’s Central Tracing Agency has been helping people separated from their loved ones. We are entrusted by the Geneva Conventions as a neutral intermediary to assist parties and remedy family separation and disappearance in armed conflicts.

In times of conflict or crisis, families get separated and people die or go missing, creating suffering and uncertainty for those left behind. The impact of not knowing the fate or whereabouts of your loved one is devastating, deep and enduring, sometimes lasting for decades.

In addition to helping people separated from their loved ones in times of conflict, the Central Tracing Agency (CTA) coordinates global efforts by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to protect and restore family links, search for and identify missing people, protect the dignity of the dead, and address the needs of families of missing people.

The number of people who go missing or whose bodies are unidentified continues to grow alarmingly around the world. The ICRC registered more than 29,000 new cases of missing people in 2021, bringing the current number of cases being followed in 2022 to 173,800, an increase of 75% over the past five years.

This is due to increasingly complex protracted conflicts and situations of violence, the movement of vast numbers of people along migration routes spanning multiple borders and regions, and the effects of devastating disasters.

Today more than 550 ICRC experts - case managers, data analysts, forensic specialists, psychologists and lawyers - work with the CTA around the world. They cooperate closely with the 192 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies that form the Restoring Family Links network. Together, we search for missing people and reconnect separated families across borders and frontlines from Colombia and Iraq to Georgia and the Philippines.

Watch video: The Central Tracing Agency is transforming

To keep pace with people's needs - and ever-evolving technological advances - the agency is undergoing a five-year transformation (2020-2025) to strengthen its foundations and adapt to growing challenges. Innovation has been at the heart of the CTA throughout its history.

By adopting and adapting new digital techniques and improved data management and analysis, we aim to trace more people more quickly - and help more families stay connected.

For example, the CTA is increasing its capacity to collect and analyse large amounts of data from multiple and dispersed sources to provide answers to families searching for their missing relatives.

Other developments include expanding ways for families to digitally access and use family links services, such as Trace the Face. The CTA is also looking to automate aspects of tracing, such as name-matching and the analysis of complex, transregional migration patterns.

In parallel, we are working closely with states to prevent disappearances by registering vulnerable people and setting up national information bureaus. Strengthening medico-legal systems is another priority, as is developing our emergency response capacity.

We are also setting up a new entity within the CTA where we can convene authorities, families and practitioners, to exchange best practices and ideas, create partnerships for sustainable solutions and develop research Its focus will be to provide expert advice, and support states and the broad community of practitioners to better prevent and respond. More than ever, this issue requires a collective understanding and efforts.

"Today we are at the brink of technological innovation that will change the way - and the potential - for how we look for missing people."

Peter Maurer, president of the ICRC

While technology is providing new ways of connecting families with missing loved ones - and partnerships will multiply impact - the CTA is making sure no one is left behind. Traditional activities such as collecting and delivering Red Cross messages and visiting detainees are as important today as ever.

The CTA therefore remains committed to maintaining a personal, human touch whenever and wherever possible, especially when providing family links services.

In 2020 ...

We enabled 1,1 million family contacts through phone calls.

We delivered 122,314 Red Cross messages.

We reunited 4,580 people with their families.