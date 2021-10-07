Central Emergency Response Fund - Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/320) [EN/AR/RU]

Seventy-sixth session

Item 76 (a) of the provisional agenda*

Strengthening of the coordination of humanitarian and

disaster relief assistance of the United Nations, including

special economic assistance: strengthening of the coordination

of emergency humanitarian assistance of the United Nations

Summary

The present report provides a description of the activities of the Central Emergency Response Fund from 1 January to 31 December 2020, pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/127. The Fund continued to be a global leader in humanitarian response in 2020. During the reporting period, the Emergency Relief Coordinator approved $848.1 million in support for life-saving humanitarian activities in 59 countries, territories or areas. In addition, three loans we re approved for a total value of $40 million.

Following the record-high contributions in 2019, the Fund received a total of $624 million in 2020 from its partners, the second highest annual income in its history. In the context of increasing humanitarian needs, continued support from Member States and other donors is crucial for enabling the Fund to meet the needs of vulnerable people worldwide and to attain its expanded annual funding target of $1 billion as endorsed by the General Assembly in its resolution 71/127.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/127, on strengthening the coordination of emergency humanitarian assistance of the United Nations, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to submit a report on the detailed use of the Central Emergency Response Fund. The report covers the activities carried out under Fund from 1 January to 31 December 2020.

II. Overview of the funding commitments of the Fund

2. With $848.1 million provided for humanitarian activities in 59 countries, territories or areas (see table below and annex I), the Emergency Relief Coordinator approved the largest amount in a single year in the history of the Fund. In addition, three loans were approved for a total value of $40 million. Between its inception in 2005 and the end of 2020, the Fund had provided $6.9 billion for humanitarian assistance in over 106 countries, territories or areas. Grants were directly allocated to United Nations funds and programmes as well as specialized agencies.