Central Emergency Response Fund - Report of the Secretary-General (A/74/138) [EN/AR/RU]

Seventy-fourth session

Item 73 (a) of the preliminary list*

Strengthening of the coordination of humanitarian and disaster relief assistance of the United Nations, including special economic assistance: strengthening of the coordination of emergency humanitarian assistance of the United Nations

Summary

The present report describes the activities of the Central Emergency Response Fund from 1 January to 31 December 2018, pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/139. The Fund continued to be a global leader in humanitarian responses in 2018. During the reporting period, the Emergency Relief Coordinator approved $500.5 million for support life-saving humanitarian activities in 48 countries, territories and areas. In addition, a loan from the loan facility of the Fund was approved for a total value of $15 million. As at 31 December 2018, the Fund had received record-level funding of $550.1 million for 2018.

* A/74/50.

Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/139, on strengthening the coordination of emergency humanitarian assistance of the United Nations, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to submit a detailed report on the use of the Central Emergency Response Fund. The report covers the activities carried out under the Fund from 1 January to 31 December 2018.

II. Overview of the funding commitments of the Central Emergency Response Fund

2. During 2018, the Emergency Relief Coordinator approved Fund grants totalling $500.5 million for humanitarian activities in 48 countries, territories and areas. This was the largest amount approved in a single year in the history of the Fund. Allocations included $320.8 million under the rapid response window and $179.7 million for underfunded crises through the underfunded emergencies window. The Emergency Relief Coordinator also approved a loan of $15 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in April to respond to critical and life-saving needs of Palestine refugees. Between its inception in 2005 and the end of 2018, the Fund provided $5.5 billion for humanitarian assistance in 104 countries, territories and areas. Grants are allocated to United Nations funds and programmes and the specialized agencies. These are referred to collectively as “agencies” in the present report.