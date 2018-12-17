17 Dec 2018

Central Emergency Response Fund - Report of the Secretary-General (A/73/170) [EN/AR/RU]

Report
from UN General Assembly
Published on 17 Jul 2018
Download PDF (895.51 KB)English version
Download PDF (995.6 KB)Arabic version
Download PDF (786.8 KB)Russian version

Seventy-third session
Item 75 (a) of the preliminary list*
Strengthening of the coordination of humanitarian and disaster relief assistance of the United Nations, including special economic assistance: strengthening of the coordination of emergency humanitarian assistance of the United Nations

Summary

The present report describes the activities of the Central Emergency Response Fund from 1 January to 31 December 2017, pursuant to General Assembly resolution 72/133. The Fund continued to take its place at the forefront of humanitarian response in 2017. During the reporting period, the Emergency Relief Coordinator approved $418.2 million for 397 projects in 36 countries. In addition, two loans from the Fund ’s loan facility were approved for a total value of $42 million. As at 31 December 2017, the Fund had received $481.3 million for 2017, which puts it on a positive trajectory towards its expanded annual funding target of $1 billion, endorsed by the General Assembly in its resolution 71/127

