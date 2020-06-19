Central America & Cuba Bi-weekly Operational Update 30 May - 12 June 2020

Operations: Regional context

Over 500,000 persons have been affected by tropical storms Cristobal and Amanda in the North of Central America. In El Salvador, seven communities already affected by forced displacement and gang violence have also been impacted.

Community leaders have expressed concern regarding damages to their homes, the loss of belongings and access to electricity. At least 36 spontaneous shelters have been erected as a consequence of the storm, that have yet to be registered. Urgent humanitarian needs include food, water, clothes and medical assistance. So far, 1,150 communities and 35,169 persons have been supported with humanitarian assistance by the Protection Cluster response, while 1.2 million persons have received information on the support available to cater to their needs. In the context of COVID-19, movement restrictions imposed to mitigate the spread of the pandemic have limited options to seek protection from persecution, and to generate income.

The combination of hurricane season and COVID-19 is exacerbating already dire humanitarian needs. Governments across the region also fear an increase in dengue cases, which would place additional pressure on overwhelmed health systems. To improve the effectiveness of the response, UNHCR has contributed to national efforts by delivering supplies, health equipment and hygiene items, as well as through the provision and installation of refugee housing units as an solution to increase government capacity to provide Temporary (collective)

Isolation Centres (CATs) and adequate reception facilities for those most in need.

In Panama, the reestablishment of mobility restrictions after one week of relaxing COVID-19 measures has increased vulnerability among refugees and asylum seekers, the majority of whom are part of the informal economy. In Nicaragua, persons in need of international protection have been increasingly requesting economic support from our partner, especially women who had to close their small businesses or have no sources of income.