Central America & Cuba Bi-weekly Operational Update 15 - 30 June 2020

Operations: Regional context

Central American countries have recorded 70,000 COVID-19 cases, with 1,007 new cases registered in one day in Panama and 800 in Guatemala on 25 June, despite early mitigation measures imposed across the region. The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened many challenges in Central America and for those in need of protection. In the countries of origin, gang violence, persecution, gender-based violence and human rights abuses have continued and, in some instances, worsened for particular demographic groups, including LGBTI people and women.

Due to the difficult economic situation in countries such as Costa Rica, where unemployment reached its highest ever recorded rate of 15.7% (February – April 2020), or Belize where GDP growth is expected to fall by -12% this year, asylum seekers and refugees are concerned about livelihoods, across the region. More widely, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean forecasts an average regional contraction of 5.3% in 2020. In Central America, the World Bank predicts a shrink by 3.6% of the economy this year. Remittances to the region, a vital lifeline for many, are expected to fall by 20% over the course of the year. This will inevitably compound ‘push’ factors and potentially impact the ability of countries to ensure the social and economic inclusion of forcibly displaced people.

In this context, UNHCR continues to provide assistance to persons of concern, and to support governments of the region in the overall response to needs arisen from COVID-19, including through CBI, technical and material support. In addition, UNHCR and all partners involved in the MIRPS have supported the launch of the Spanish Presidency of the MIRPS Support Platform through a high-level virtual meeting on 29 June 2020. The meeting can be watched here.