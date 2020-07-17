Central America & Cuba Bi-weekly Operational Update 1 - 13 July 2020

Operations: Regional context

Measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Central America and Cuba continue affecting refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced people, most notably reflected in a sharp decrease in asylum claims across the region, difficulties in accessing health care and education, and an overall limitation in the ability to generate income. As infections continue to rise, the reactivation of national economies continues to be delayed, exacerbating the social and economic impact on asylum seekers and other people of concern, who are increasingly unable to afford rent payments or medicines. Some asylum seekers and refugees have expressed they feel compelled to return home as a mechanism to cope with their difficult economic situation. In Cuba, the situation is alarming due to the scarcity of medicines affecting the whole population. In coordination with UNHCR, the Cuban Red Cross is making efforts to trace medicines needed or to identify alternative treatments to address the patients’ needs.

In order to prevent evictions, UNHCR has reinforced mediation with landlords, and increased cash-based interventions across the region to help meet immediate needs. Thanks to UNHCR’s advocacy, countries announced the extension of expired documentation related to asylum seekers for several months as a means to prevent refoulement.

UNHCR continues providing humanitarian assistance, including food, registration and medical care, and is proactively seeking partnerships with the private sector, as part of a collaboration with the MIRPS Support Platform and the OAS, to address the needs of refugees, asylum-seekers, internally displaced persons, returnees and other persons of concern in Central America.

The MIRPS working group on Internal Displacement has been established to provide a platform for government officials in the region to discuss and learn from experts on preventing and responding to internal displacement in line with international standards.