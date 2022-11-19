CECI Annual Report 2021-2021

This annual report describes the context in which the teams in CECI’s international network worked, alongside their partners, to support communities in 2021-2022. It presents an overview of their activities and gives examples of achievements in different countries to show the impact of their actions. The last section of the report will give readers a deeper understanding of one of CECI’s programmatic priorities: climate action with increased leadership by women. Each year, a different priority will be highlighted.

Message from the Chair and the Executive Director

Danielle Lamy

Chair, Board of Directors

Philippe Dongier

Executive Director

In 2021-2022, CECI was able to stay the course and pursue its mission thanks to its great agility. Not only was this the second year of the global pandemic, it was also a year of instability and insecurity in a number of our programming countries, in particular Haiti, Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso. But despite the risks and constraints affecting our operations, we were able to achieve the objectives of our Volunteer Cooperation Program and development support projects.

In 2021-2022, we achieved significant progress toward implementing our strategic framework:

Greater efforts to strengthen the economic power and rights of women, and concrete results such as productivity and income gains for women-run enterprises and agricultural sectors, strengthened capacity of organizations to assert women’s rights, and increased retention of girls in schools for displaced populations.

Important advances in climate change adaptation by communities supported by CECI and its partners, and the development of a range of programs targeting adaptation in the face of threatened ecosystems as well as biodiversity conservation while strengthening women’s leadership.

Increased concentration of our actions in fragile contexts, with a strengthening of links with conflict prevention and peace consolidation.

Greater emphasis on experimenting with innovative solutions and replicating them at a larger scale through strategic support and advocacy at the policy level and through major national programs.

Strengthened security for teams working in difficult areas.

Progress in CECI’s internationalization initiative, which aims to give leaders in CECI’s programming regions a greater role in the organization’s governance and program management.

Looking ahead, we are planning to launch a series of initiatives to better integrate diversity, inclusion, gender equality and anti-racism within our organization and its programs to ensure that they fully reflect our core values. To this end, CECI along with some sixty other organizations in the sector signed on to a Cooperation Canada initiative to train staff and lead dialogue on these objectives.

We would like to thank all our CECI teams, volunteers and partners for their commitment, engagement and many achievements in 2021-2022. We are also grateful to the many financial supporters, donors and members of the corporation and advisory committees, who enable us to continue working day in and day out to end poverty and build a more inclusive and egalitarian world.