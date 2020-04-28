Ceasefires in armed conflicts during Coronavirus Pandemic (No. 4 April 2020)

On 23 March, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on all parties in conflict around the world to observe a ceasefire that will allow us all to face the coronavirus pandemic, thereby facilitating the work of humanitarians accessing the most vulnerable populations affected by violence. The UAB Escola de Cultura de Pau (ECP) joins this call for a global ceasefire. In support of local and international efforts to build peace and respond to the pandemic, it documents below some of the situations of armed conflict or tension in which armed actors have answered the UN Secretary-General’s call, adopted other confidence-building measures between the parties or made important appeals at the start of the cessations of hostilities.