CDEMA Situation Report #3 - COVID-19 Outbreak in CDEMA Participating States - as of 8:00pm on March 26th, 2020

SITUATION

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Situation Report No. 27 (issued on March 25, 2020), up to 29 countries in the Caribbean region have reported the importation of at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. The risk of further importation of cases to the Caribbean Region remains Very High. The aim for all countries now, is to stop transmission and prevent the spread of the virus. Based on the Draft CARPHA Health Sector Response Guidelines for COVID-19 circulated to Member States, most countries are encouraged to implement actions in keeping with the Initial or Targeted Action in the Response Phase.

To date, there are 761 cases in 29 countries/territories (including 20 CARPHA Member States), in the Caribbean Region. The Regional Coordinating Mechanism for Health Security (RCM-HS), is actively working with Heads of Government and regional partners on a collective approach to the COVID-19 response. A virtual meeting of the RCM-HS was convened on 24 March 2020. Countries are strongly urged to strengthen their health sector response and move to a state of readiness and rapid response.

As of 25 March 2020, WHO reported 465,915 cases of patients with COVID-19 with the total number deaths soaring to 21,031 globally.