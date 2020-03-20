CDEMA Situation Report #2 - COVID-19 Outbreak in CDEMA Participating States - as of 11:00pm on March 20th, 2020

SITUATION

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Situation Report No. 24 (issued on March 18, 2020), in a statement on 11 March, the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic. Since then, more than 16 countries in the Caribbean region have reported the importation of at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

The risk of further importation of cases to the Caribbean Region remains Very High. Overall, 91% of all cases reported globally so far are from just nine countries.

The aim for all countries now, is to stop transmission and prevent the spread of the virus. Based on the Draft CARPHA Health Sector Response Guidelines for COVID-19 circulated to Member States, most countries are encouraged to implement actions in keeping with the Initial or Targeted Action in the Response Phase.

As of 20 March, WHO reported 209,839 confirmed cases of patients with COVID-19, with the total number of deaths at 8,778 globally