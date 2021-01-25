CCRIF SPC Annual Report 2019-20

Chairman's Message

On behalf of the board of directors, management and staff of CCRIF SPC, I am pleased to provide you with our Annual Report for policy year 2019/20. This Report covers our operations and presents our audited financial statements for the year ending 31 May 2020.

I seize this opportunity to thank our CEO, management, staff and service providers for their continued passion and commitment, and our members, donors, partners and stakeholders for your continued trust and support for the work of CCRIF SPC.

This year we welcomed to the board of directors, Mr. Michael Gayle, following the retirement of Mr. Kenneth Blakeley from the board in September 2019. I thank Ken for his sterling contributions to CCRIF from its inception in 2007.

I welcome Michael, who is an insurance specialist and CARICOM-nominated board member. Michael brings to the board over forty years of insurance experience in the Caribbean including many years as a senior executive. We look forward to working with him.

CCRIF remains the world’s most successful multi-country catastrophe risk pool, offering unique parametric insurance coverage for tropical cyclones, earthquakes, excess rainfall, fisheries and electric utilities to 22 countries in the Caribbean and Central America. The Facility continues to be the global exemplar in providing quick liquidity (within 14 days) after a triggered hazard event thereby supporting governments to immediately begin the process of recovery including support to the most vulnerable. The quick payouts also help to reduce budget volatility.

Policy year 2019/20 has been both a fulfilling and unprecedented year for CCRIF.

We started the year with the launch of the COAST product in two of our member countries – Grenada and Saint Lucia. COAST is the first product in the world designed to support the fisheries sector. It will facilitate payouts to those directly working in the fisheries sector such as fishers and fish vendors, many of whom are women. This innovative product is designed to reduce vulnerability by supporting the sustainable management of the fisheries sector. We are encouraged by the interest in COAST among our members and look forward to offering this product to additional member governments. The rollout of COAST and the development of a parametric model for electric utilities – expanding our product offerings – represent for us a key component of our scaling up strategy. Additionally, expanding our membership remains a very important element of that strategy. To that end, we were pleased to welcome Guatemala, as our newest member, during this policy year.

The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season recorded above-average activity with 18 named storms, of which six became hurricanes. Three of the storms were classified as “major" with the most Category 5 hurricanes in a single season in more than a decade! Hurricane Dorian, one of the major hurricanes, had a significant impact on The Bahamas especially Abaco and Grand Bahama, resulting in significant damage and loss of life. Following the passage of Hurricane Dorian, CCRIF made a payout to The Bahamas of US$12.8 million to the Government, about 50 per cent of which was made within seven days of the event, allowing the Government to begin to address its most pressing needs.

The remaining 50 per cent was made within the 14-day window.

Over the past 13 years and even in the context of the current pandemic, CCRIF continues to make significant strides as an organization. Indeed, we are relentless in pursuit of the vision and mission of CCRIF. Our relentless pursuit is anchored by three key tenets:

We are innovative and creative – as a development insurance company, we embody innovation and creativity to stay ahead of the curve and to develop new products that anticipate and meet the needs of our members in their thrust to secure the future of their countries in a sustainable way. We are proud of the products we are able to provide to our members, knowing that when there is a natural disaster, governments are able to provide support to the most vulnerable in their populations and address the most pressing national needs. We continue to appreciate and cherish the trust and opportunities afforded to us by our members, donors, regulators, stakeholders and the wider Caribbean and Central American community to provide them with innovative disaster risk financing solutions.

We view stakeholder engagement and partnerships as key to advancing success – throughout this Annual Report our thrust towards stakeholder engagement underpinned by participatory processes is evident. We engage stakeholders on every level and strive to ensure that stakeholder views, perceptions and inputs are integrated in our work – from model development to programmes and projects that we are developing and implementing. Our intent always is to have a positive impact and meet and exceed the expectations of our stakeholders.

We are purpose-driven and determined to successfully turn challenges into opportunities – we believe that the work of the Facility must be purpose-driven and aligned to our Strategic Plan and strategic objectives, which were defined in close consultation with our stakeholders. We see challenges such as those posed by a changing climate and COVID-19 as prompts pushing us to ensure that we level up and pivot to ensure staying true to our mission, vision and stakeholder values. I am pleased that as an organization we indeed were able to level up and pivot in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and I am equally pleased that we were able to quickly engage with our donors to receive support that would ensure that even with the current economic crises being faced by our members, they could be assured that they would be able to access coverage for the policy year 2020/21 and beyond. Also, we were able to quickly amend the Facility’s own Business Continuity Plan to assess the issues that the organization itself could likely face and put in place strategies to address these, thereby ensuring that the operations of the Facility could continue in earnest.

As we enter policy year 2020/21, we are in the final year of our current strategic planning cycle. Consequently, it is critical that we reflect on lessons learned, best practices and the views and perceptions of our stakeholders. We aim to take these inputs into our new planning cycle even as we seek to make a meaningful contribution in this Decade of Action towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

We look forward to your partnership, as together, we advance our common cause of building resilience and shared and sustainable prosperity for the Small Island Developing States and coastal states of the Caribbean and Central America.

Timothy Antoine

Chairman