CCHN Facilitator Handbook

Report
from Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, International Committee of the Red Cross, World Food Programme, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Médecins Sans Frontières
Published on 21 Nov 2019
The CCHN Facilitator’s Handbook provides all the information and references needed to facilitate a peer workshop with members of staff on humanitarian negotiation. It assists CCHN facilitators as they build their own skills in presenting and using CCHN tools and methods. The CCHN offers regular training sessions so that CCHN members can work to become certified CCHN facilitators.

About CCHN

The Centre of Competence on Humanitarian Negotiation (CCHN) is a joint initiative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Médecins sans Frontières (MSF), the World Food Programme (WFP), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD). It was created in October 2016 to enhance professional exchanges and peer learning among frontline humanitarian negotiators.

