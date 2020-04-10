CCD Social Protection Working Group: Advocacy in Response to COVID-19

The need for social protection in response to COVID-19: COVID-19 has an unprecedented impact globally in terms of access to and the capacity of healthcare systems to respond. The health crisis is yet to peak in many countries and in low income contexts, the concern is that its impact will be severe where it is not physically possible to practice physical distancing. As we saw during Ebola in 2014 or in cholera outbreaks, physical distancing is a choice that only a minority can afford in low income countries. It is anticipated that this crisis will result in significant numbers of households falling into poverty (or deeper into poverty)1 as a result of the enormous economic impacts of measures needed to contain this virus: recovery from the economic impact of this, will not be short term. Those most vulnerable to this are those without job security, small businesses, those in the informal economy and in unpaid care. We recognise that these roles are the backbone of many national economies. We recognise that a large burden will currently fall to communities to meet care and other needs to affected households. The impact on women is particularly strong, given their role as caregivers, which puts them at particular health and economic risk due to their roles in both the informal sector and care economy and the additional care burden of the sick and also of children, now schools are closed. Governments should recognise too, that children and caregivers depended on breakfasts and/or lunches in schools to avoid going hungry. At the same time there are those excluded from society, stateless, displaced, refugees who are extremely vulnerable to the impact of the pandemic.

Governments have an obligation to meet the human right to social protection. Recognising the impact that the health crisis will have on incomes, countries in many regions have started responding with social protection to support households – through social assistance measures and wage subsidies. To date, this has not taken place in Africa. 2 Even in ‘developed’ or middle-income countries, there are huge numbers of people who still need support to access food and basic needs and health care – camps in Greece, for example. Accountable cash transfers at scale and at speed, are an essential response to support households through COVID-19. To reach those in need, deciding on universal or targeted transfers will be a balance between speed of response, extent of need and the phase of the crisis.