CCCM Paper on Area-based Approaches – Position Paper

Background and Rationale The purpose of this paper is to set out the CCCM Cluster’s position on area-based approaches including operational considerations and opportunities they may have for CCCM actors. Based on an earlier desktop publicationi , recent field experiences and their documentationii , as well as extensive debate among practionersiii, this paper highlights the relevance of CCCM activities and skill sets in applying area-based approaches in humanitarian responses in order to address some of the pertinent challenges in camp-like settings as well as dispersed contexts.

Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) was born out of the need to assign responsibility for ensuring: participation and representation of displaced populations living in camp and camp-like settings; access to assistance and protection within a safe environment; monitored and coordinated services and activities within and between sites.

However, as displacement trends intensify in complexity, becoming more urban and protracted in nature, a majority of displaced populations have access to a wider range of settlement options outside of camps/camplike settings, alongside the understanding that the establishment of camps is a last resort. Unfortunately, this has not necessarily translated to increased access to assistance and protection. After exhausting all other options, growing numbers of displaced persons choose to or are left with no other choice than to live with limited or no access to assistance and protection alongside marginalised and vulnerable host population groups. These factors have increased the need to develop context-specific operational responses that address the needs of the displaced persons and uphold their basic rights, irrespective of the displacement settings, through improving their access to information, protection and services as well as meaningful representation.

In response, CCCM practioners have reflected on the challenges and opportunities posed by the changing displacement realities and have explored, documented and piloted new innovative approachesiv, where CCCM actors are applying their skill sets to assist displaced populations with access to information, protection and services living in dispersed displacement settings and involving communities in decision making and response planning processes. These CCCM approaches fall within the wider ‘concept of area-based approaches’. The most widely discussed and agreed upon components that characterise area-based approaches and set them apart from other humanitarian response approaches are: