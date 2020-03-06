CCCM Cluster : Coronavirus advisory

Following several enquiries received over the past few days regarding the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 30 January 2020, we would like to stress that the development of contingency plans is and remains under the lead of governments, supported by WHO and other health partners with the relevant technical expertise.

Therefore, all operational response as well as your site-level contingency plans should be fully embedded within the national strategy and guided by your national Ministry of Health (MoH) and the WHO.

We also encourage you to be active participants, whether directly or via the involvement of your Cluster, in the preparedness activities and ensure that;

i) all people are included in the nation’s COVID-19 surveillance, preparedness and response planning and activities,

ii) all measures taken are aligned with the rights and needs of these persons,

iii) monitoring and reporting channels are established, in collaboration with relevant authorities and partners (national, regional and/or local authorities, health and WASH actors, etc.),

iv) people have access to adequate and correct information in applicable language(s).

Camp Management Agencies are central to the dissemination of information

People need information as much as water, food, medicine or shelter. Information can save lives, livelihoods and resources. It bestows power and gives people agency.

In practical terms, the more that information is shared with displaced people about the issues of concern to them, the more involved and engaged and empowered they will be. Accurate up to date information will assist them to make informed choices and decisions. Sharing information with the displaced community demonstrates trust, openness and respect for them and for their ability to make sound decisions on the basis on the information presented. Camp Management actors have a key role in facilitating communication with communities and therefore a central role to play in preparedness activities and response.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 and resources on ways to be support your national response, please consult the links below;

