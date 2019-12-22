22 Dec 2019

CCCM Case Studies 2016 - 2019: Chapter 4

Report
from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Published on 27 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (13.17 MB)

Introduction

Preparedness is the ability of governments, professional response organisations, communities and individuals to anticipate and respond effectively to the impact of likely, imminent or current hazards, events or conditions. It means putting in place mechanisms which will allow national authorities and relief organizations to be aware of risks and deploy staff and resources quickly once a crisis strikes. By improving the speed and quality of assistance provided, preparedness can make a major difference in saving lives and reducing suffering.

Chapter 4 of the CCCM (Camp Management and Camp Coordination) case study collection focuses on preparedness programmes in national natural disaster response in three countries: Nepal (D.1), Philippines (D.2), Vanuatu (D.3).

The Case studies document examples of preparedness activities aimed to build both resilience and response capacity of communities, partner organisations and governments by putting resources and plans in place to better address future emergencies, increase the value for money of relief action and ensure that scarce resources are directed to where they will have the greatest impact.

The Global CCCM Cluster has helped implement preparedness activities supported by the Mass Evacuation in Natural Disaster (MEND) guide1 at the request of several countries and national disaster management authorities.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.