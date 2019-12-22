CCCM Case Studies 2016 - 2019: Chapter 4

Introduction

Preparedness is the ability of governments, professional response organisations, communities and individuals to anticipate and respond effectively to the impact of likely, imminent or current hazards, events or conditions. It means putting in place mechanisms which will allow national authorities and relief organizations to be aware of risks and deploy staff and resources quickly once a crisis strikes. By improving the speed and quality of assistance provided, preparedness can make a major difference in saving lives and reducing suffering.

Chapter 4 of the CCCM (Camp Management and Camp Coordination) case study collection focuses on preparedness programmes in national natural disaster response in three countries: Nepal (D.1), Philippines (D.2), Vanuatu (D.3).

The Case studies document examples of preparedness activities aimed to build both resilience and response capacity of communities, partner organisations and governments by putting resources and plans in place to better address future emergencies, increase the value for money of relief action and ensure that scarce resources are directed to where they will have the greatest impact.

The Global CCCM Cluster has helped implement preparedness activities supported by the Mass Evacuation in Natural Disaster (MEND) guide1 at the request of several countries and national disaster management authorities.