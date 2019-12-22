CCCM Case Studies 2016 - 2019: Chapter 3

Chapter 3 of the CCCM (Camp Management and Camp Coordination) case study collection focuses on operations in which the authorities assume the responsibility for site management with the support of humanitarian agencies. The four case studies were collected from four countries: Bangladesh, Columbia, Greece, and Turkey.

These case studies present programmes that have been developed to adapt to an increasingly frequent context of humanitarian agencies providing Site Management Support to the authorities instead of doing Site Management themselves.

The conventional role of site managers in large scale and complex crises have been, in large part, at least initially, assumed by humanitarian actors, in particular in situations of internal displacement. However, the capacity and willingness of national and local authorities to act not only as camp administrator, but to take on direct responsibilities for camp management has increased. Especially with large displacements, sites are often established by the displaced populations or local actors and activities are being implemented before the international community is ready to intervene. As this trend continues, more and more CCCM practitioners are finding themselves shifting from direct implementation to that of a support role at the camp or site level. In order to adapt, site management agencies have implemented several innovative approaches and projects to ensure that the principles and standards of CCCM and wider humanitarian response form a core part of Government actions in site management roles.

The role of Site Management Support agencies can vary depending on the context and the vulnerabilities of the affected population. In general, Site Management Support can be described as any activities aimed at strengthening the capacities of the local authorities or NGOs to discharge the role of camp/site manager in accordance with agreed standards and, if required, complement some of the core activities if the site management agency is yet unable to do so. This could include providing information on response and displaced communities, as well as setting up structures and providing services that ensure that key stakeholders - including displaced communities, host communities, humanitarian actors, and development actors- are included and advocated for in government site management planning and response.

The first case study comes from Bangladesh the lead Site Management Project agency strengthened the representation of the displaced person and established community development structures through a system of block and sub-block committees (BDCs) to ensure community involvement in decision making, response delivery and monitoring.

The second case study describes the response at the Columbian border with Venezuela. The UNHCR reception centre entitled “Centre for Integrated Assistance,” first of its kind in the Americas, aimed at temporarily addressing the urgent humanitarian and protection needs of the most vulnerable people fleeing from Venezuela, as well as supporting the response of the local authorities to the large displacement. The facility used an innovative eligibility determination algorithm, as well as length of stay and rotation determination system as well as exit strategy mechanism combining humanitarian and government efforts.

The third case study describes a site management response across Greece between 2015-2017 in response to large mixed movements to Europe. The Site Management Support (SMS) approach included a holistic multi-sector service provision. Under its shelter component, the implementing agency managed the existing shelter facilities, allocating shelter according to vulnerability.

Communication with Communities activities involved coordinating with partners to provide multi-language information to site populations, as well as improving site communication infrastructure.

The final case study highlights what are currently considered the best practices in setting up remote site management support. The CCCM Cluster in Gaziantep, Turkey, responding to the displacement in Northern Syria, established several systems and guidelines including cluster membership agreements, a focal point system to streamline information sharing, an M&E system with independent third-party monitoring, camp establishment policies, IM tools, capacity building mechanisms. In addition, CCCM roving teams were established to address the challenge of maintaining a high quality CCCM response in an environment with severe access restrictions to the displaced populations by the humanitarian actors.